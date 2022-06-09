Algorand (ALGO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $194.15 Million

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 9th. In the last week, Algorand has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. Algorand has a market cap of $2.81 billion and $194.15 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00001352 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00081650 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000580 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00016898 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.08 or 0.00208343 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00037602 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008613 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,272,540,099 coins and its circulating supply is 6,867,005,386 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.