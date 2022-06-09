Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Shares of Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (LON:ALFA – Get Rating) were down 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 174 ($2.18) and last traded at GBX 174 ($2.18). Approximately 28,254 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 228,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 185 ($2.32).
A number of equities analysts have commented on ALFA shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.69) target price on shares of Alfa Financial Software in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Alfa Financial Software from GBX 200 ($2.51) to GBX 170 ($2.13) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 173.36 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 176.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £519.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19.
Alfa Financial Software Company Profile (LON:ALFA)
Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and consultancy services to the asset finance industry in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Services, Software, and Subscription segments.
