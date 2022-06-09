Albert Erani Sells 100,000 Shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Stock

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) major shareholder Albert Erani sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.41, for a total value of $541,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,348,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,072,826.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Albert Erani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 8th, Albert Erani sold 20,000 shares of Organogenesis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total value of $107,800.00.

Shares of ORGO traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.36. The stock had a trading volume of 592,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $692.14 million, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.74. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $17.50.

Organogenesis ( NASDAQ:ORGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.15 million. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 18.34%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Organogenesis in the fourth quarter valued at about $665,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Organogenesis in the third quarter valued at about $12,652,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Organogenesis by 336.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 114,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 88,023 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Organogenesis by 25.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 783,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,155,000 after purchasing an additional 159,483 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Organogenesis by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares during the period. 38.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Organogenesis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

About Organogenesis (Get Rating)

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, and cytokines; NuShield, a wound covering tissue includes both amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; PuraPly , a antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage; and Novachor, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins are preserved.

