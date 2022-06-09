AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) Stock Price Up 3.3%

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM – Get Rating) rose 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.92 and last traded at $0.90. Approximately 56,215 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 387,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $43.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of -0.59.
AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. AIM ImmunoTech had a negative net margin of 13,933.81% and a negative return on equity of 32.98%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.
AIM ImmunoTech Company Profile (NYSE:AIM)
AIM ImmunoTech Inc, an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, viral diseases, and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's products include Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecules for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).
