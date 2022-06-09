AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) Stock Price Up 3.3%

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM – Get Rating) rose 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.92 and last traded at $0.90. Approximately 56,215 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 387,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $43.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of -0.59.

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. AIM ImmunoTech had a negative net margin of 13,933.81% and a negative return on equity of 32.98%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AIM ImmunoTech in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AIM ImmunoTech during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AIM ImmunoTech during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AIM ImmunoTech during the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of AIM ImmunoTech by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 148,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 40,479 shares during the last quarter. 16.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIM ImmunoTech Company Profile (NYSE:AIM)

AIM ImmunoTech Inc, an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, viral diseases, and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's products include Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecules for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).

