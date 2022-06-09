AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

AGFS stock opened at $1.83 on Monday. AgroFresh Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.54 and a 52 week high of $2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 0.85.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 13.95% and a negative return on equity of 7.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AgroFresh Solutions will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Clinton A. Jr. Lewis bought 32,050 shares of AgroFresh Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.69 per share, with a total value of $54,164.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 32,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,164.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 38.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 8,113 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 17.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 8,224 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 17.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 8,584 shares during the period. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and high-touch customer services. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display.

