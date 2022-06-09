AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Up 2.8%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.41 and last traded at $12.32. 281,550 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 13,532,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.99.

Several research firms have recently commented on AGNC. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.50 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment to $12.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.25 to $13.25 in a report on Wednesday. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.50 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.82.

The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 72.72% and a positive return on equity of 18.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a may 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 11.7%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is -77.01%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGNC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 43.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 738,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,289,000 after buying an additional 222,443 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 11.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,802,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,337,000 after buying an additional 298,148 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 496.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 14,821 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 179.4% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 51,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 33,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 4.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 996,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,696,000 after buying an additional 45,883 shares during the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

