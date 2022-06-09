Aeterna Zentaris (TSE:AEZS) Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (TSE:AEZS – Get Rating) dropped 2.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 37,335 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 49,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$1.50 target price on shares of Aeterna Zentaris in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 11.84 and a quick ratio of 11.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.74 million and a P/E ratio of -2.55.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is macimorelin, an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications.

