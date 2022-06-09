AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) will report $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AeroVironment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. AeroVironment posted earnings of $1.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 60.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AeroVironment will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.38. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.98. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AeroVironment.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AVAV shares. Robert W. Baird cut AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised AeroVironment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVAV. Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AeroVironment during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in AeroVironment during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in AeroVironment during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 272.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AeroVironment during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVAV traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,997. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,031.66 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.83. AeroVironment has a 52-week low of $52.03 and a 52-week high of $115.95.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses. It operates in two segments, Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS). The company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems, and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S.

