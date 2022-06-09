Advanced Oncotherapy (LON:AVO) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $23.06

Advanced Oncotherapy plc (LON:AVO – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 23.06 ($0.29) and traded as high as GBX 24.46 ($0.31). Advanced Oncotherapy shares last traded at GBX 23.75 ($0.30), with a volume of 67,998 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £112.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 23.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 28.77.

About Advanced Oncotherapy (LON:AVO)

Advanced Oncotherapy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, assembling, selling, and maintaining proton-based radiotherapy systems for treatment of cancer. It is developing Linac Image Guided Hadron Technology, a proton therapy system for treating cancer. The company also engages in the management of healthcare related properties.

