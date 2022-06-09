Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Position Cut by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,124 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,619 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 1.9% of Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.08% of Adobe worth $208,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 2,350.0% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total value of $1,197,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADBE traded up $3.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $432.48. 31,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,981,521. The company has a market cap of $204.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $417.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $487.71. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $370.27 and a one year high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Adobe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $572.33.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

