Add.xyz Price Tops $0.0389 (ADD)

Add.xyz (ADD) traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 8th. Add.xyz has a market capitalization of $322,382.75 and $14.00 worth of Add.xyz was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Add.xyz has traded up 8% against the US dollar. One Add.xyz coin can currently be bought for $0.0389 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Add.xyz Profile

ADD is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2020. Add.xyz’s total supply is 10,366,071 coins and its circulating supply is 8,296,071 coins. Add.xyz’s official Twitter account is @plutusdefi . The official message board for Add.xyz is medium.com/addxyz/enter-add-xyz-v2-full-stack-defi-aggregation-platform-and-the-first-private-lending-protocol-e8f2c1b0150d . The official website for Add.xyz is add.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz serves as ad DeFi aggregation dashboard that plugs in multiple products and Dapps. So the user can explore the DeFi world seamlessly and in privacy. ADD.xyz aims to take composability within Decentralised Finance to the next level. Every major, useful and niche protocol that serves the community all in a single dashboard with the goal of avoiding paying multiple fees, experiencing bad UX/UI and bugs. “

Add.xyz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Add.xyz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Add.xyz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Add.xyz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

