Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $393,180.00

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. In the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded up 11.7% against the dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and $393,180.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Acute Angle Cloud alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,199.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,796.78 or 0.05949724 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000264 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002511 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00017943 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.23 or 0.00202738 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.35 or 0.00587262 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.49 or 0.00617539 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00070737 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004306 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

AAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Acute Angle Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acute Angle Cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.