Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of ACOR stock opened at $0.37 on Monday. Acorda Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $6.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.78.

Get Acorda Therapeutics alerts:

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.64% and a negative net margin of 78.26%. The business had revenue of $36.97 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACOR. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 467,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 85,335 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 1.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 724,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 82,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 123.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 90,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 50,241 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 2,309.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 21,504 shares during the period. 29.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.