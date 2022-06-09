Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of ACOR stock opened at $0.37 on Monday. Acorda Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $6.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.78.
Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.64% and a negative net margin of 78.26%. The business had revenue of $36.97 million for the quarter.
Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe.
