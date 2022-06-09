Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.59 Million

Equities analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRSGet Rating) will announce $1.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.90 million and the lowest is $1.45 million. Aclaris Therapeutics reported sales of $1.82 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $6.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.79 million to $7.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.82 million, with estimates ranging from $5.81 million to $8.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aclaris Therapeutics.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRSGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,256.80% and a negative return on equity of 39.08%. The company had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 million. Aclaris Therapeutics’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACRS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aclaris Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

In related news, CFO Frank Ruffo sold 12,823 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $199,397.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Neal Walker sold 56,303 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $895,780.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,291 shares of company stock valued at $2,694,941 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighVista Strategies LLC boosted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 134.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 93,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 53,325 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 133.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Global Management Ltd. boosted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 216,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after buying an additional 56,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACRS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,364. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $19.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.71.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments: Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

