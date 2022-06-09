Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Receives $383.57 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $383.57.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

Get Accenture alerts:

NYSE:ACN traded down $7.21 on Friday, hitting $295.43. 2,497,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,574,927. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture has a 52 week low of $268.17 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $306.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $335.89.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Accenture will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 39.11%.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total transaction of $1,969,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,269,352.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total value of $148,078.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 26,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,326,090.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 0.3% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 4.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 16.0% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 1.5% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,509,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Accenture (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.