Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.55-7.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.43-6.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.66 billion.Academy Sports and Outdoors also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.55-$7.25 EPS.

ASO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Stephens lifted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.23.

NASDAQ:ASO traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.62. 34,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,274,459. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.52. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $51.08.

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 48.05% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASO. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,706,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,102 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 3rd quarter worth $394,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 339,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,592,000 after buying an additional 80,830 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,638,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,911,000 after buying an additional 105,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at about $397,000. 89.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

