Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 48.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Academy Sports and Outdoors updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.55-$7.25 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $6.55-7.25 EPS.

Shares of ASO stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,274,459. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.06. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $51.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is 4.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 58,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ASO. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.23.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

