ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.50-$3.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.62. ABM Industries also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.50-$3.70 EPS.

Shares of ABM traded down $4.96 on Thursday, reaching $44.29. 32,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,540. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. ABM Industries has a 12 month low of $38.44 and a 12 month high of $54.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.07.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 1.91%. ABM Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ABM Industries will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised ABM Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on ABM Industries from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ABM Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.00.

In related news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 8,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $425,347.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,022,165.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $92,629.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,140 shares of company stock worth $1,141,717 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABM. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the first quarter worth about $253,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 18.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the first quarter worth about $284,000. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

