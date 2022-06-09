ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.50-$3.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.62. ABM Industries also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.50-$3.70 EPS.
Shares of ABM traded down $4.96 on Thursday, reaching $44.29. 32,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,540. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. ABM Industries has a 12 month low of $38.44 and a 12 month high of $54.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.07.
ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 1.91%. ABM Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ABM Industries will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 8,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $425,347.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,022,165.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $92,629.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,140 shares of company stock worth $1,141,717 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABM. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the first quarter worth about $253,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 18.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the first quarter worth about $284,000. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.
About ABM Industries (Get Rating)
ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ABM Industries (ABM)
- The Institutions Are Rotating Into Olli’s Bargain Outlet
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
- Microcap Oil-Dri Corporation Is A Buy For Income Investors
- Now’s The Time To Buy MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB)
Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.