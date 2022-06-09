Aberdeen International (TSE:AAB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.09

Aberdeen International Inc. (TSE:AAB – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 7096 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 17.88 and a current ratio of 18.49. The company has a market cap of C$11.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.12.
About Aberdeen International (TSE:AAB)
