AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,218.64

AB Dynamics plc (LON:ABDP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,218.64 ($15.27) and traded as low as GBX 1,020 ($12.78). AB Dynamics shares last traded at GBX 1,020 ($12.78), with a volume of 34,044 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AB Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,215.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,398.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £231.92 million and a PE ratio of 57.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a GBX 1.76 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.13%. AB Dynamics’s payout ratio is 0.26%.

AB Dynamics Company Profile (LON:ABDP)

AB Dynamics plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies testing and verification products and services for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous vehicle technology, and vehicle dynamics in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

