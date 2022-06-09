A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $523.65

Shares of A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 523.65 ($6.56) and traded as high as GBX 537.50 ($6.74). A.G. BARR shares last traded at GBX 525 ($6.58), with a volume of 77,653 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have commented on BAG. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 660 ($8.27) price objective on shares of A.G. BARR in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 595 ($7.46) price objective on shares of A.G. BARR in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, A.G. BARR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 606.75 ($7.60).

The firm has a market cap of £588.15 million and a PE ratio of 21.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 549.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 523.67.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a GBX 10 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. A.G. BARR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.08%.

In other news, insider Stuart Lorimer bought 3,654 shares of A.G. BARR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 544 ($6.82) per share, with a total value of £19,877.76 ($24,909.47). In the last three months, insiders bought 4,634 shares of company stock worth $2,513,517.

About A.G. BARR (LON:BAG)

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks and cocktail solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit puree, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

