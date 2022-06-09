9,380 Shares in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Purchased by SG Capital Management LLC

SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,268,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $420,783,000 after buying an additional 701,528 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,757,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,210,000 after buying an additional 557,876 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,417,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,040,000 after buying an additional 38,387 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,083,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,612,000 after buying an additional 175,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,770,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,466,000 after buying an additional 29,603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

SON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut Sonoco Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Sonoco Products from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.14.

In related news, CFO Julie C. Albrecht sold 1,693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total transaction of $104,779.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,347,691.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Sonoco Products stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.91. 832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.81 and its 200-day moving average is $59.11. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $54.34 and a 52 week high of $68.93.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 23.98% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The company’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is -502.55%.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

