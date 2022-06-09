$92.24 Million in Sales Expected for Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGCGet Rating) will post sales of $92.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $87.74 million and the highest is $98.67 million. Canopy Growth reported sales of $126.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full-year sales of $421.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $360.03 million to $488.96 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $518.62 million, with estimates ranging from $395.88 million to $674.48 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Canopy Growth.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGCGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($1.22). The firm had revenue of $126.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.34 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 53.23% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.66) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $6.00 to $3.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$9.60 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.20.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CGC. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 240.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,902,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,959 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 147.8% during the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,081,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,774,000 after buying an additional 1,241,381 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 34.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,813,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,991,000 after buying an additional 722,277 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,257,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,052,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,111,000 after buying an additional 586,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

CGC traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.13. 5,115,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,329,923. Canopy Growth has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $26.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 8.16 and a quick ratio of 7.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.51.

Canopy Growth Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

