$82.10 Million in Sales Expected for ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) to post sales of $82.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ACM Research’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $72.00 million and the highest is $106.60 million. ACM Research posted sales of $53.86 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACM Research will report full year sales of $379.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $370.00 million to $385.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $498.42 million, with estimates ranging from $470.00 million to $540.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ACM Research.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $42.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.25 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on ACM Research from $40.00 to $33.33 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of ACM Research from $43.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACM Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.71.

ACMR traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.08. The stock had a trading volume of 683,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.70. ACM Research has a twelve month low of $11.23 and a twelve month high of $39.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $815.45 million, a P/E ratio of 38.29 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.24.

In related news, Director Haiping Dun sold 36,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $542,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 855,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,826,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 33.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in ACM Research by 166.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in ACM Research by 210.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in ACM Research by 200.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 200.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in ACM Research by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. 19.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

