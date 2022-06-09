7,500 Shares in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) Bought by Shay Capital LLC

Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COWN. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cowen by 16.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,250,000 after acquiring an additional 28,190 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cowen by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 508,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,447,000 after buying an additional 18,558 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cowen by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,315,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,151,000 after buying an additional 40,044 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Cowen during the 3rd quarter valued at $482,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Cowen by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cowen alerts:

Cowen stock opened at $25.79 on Thursday. Cowen Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.45 and a twelve month high of $44.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $716.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.44.

Cowen ( NASDAQ:COWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $331.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.27 million. Cowen had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 10.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cowen Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.79%.

COWN has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Cowen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Cowen from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Cowen from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cowen from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cowen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Cowen Profile (Get Rating)

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.