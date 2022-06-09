6,578 Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Purchased by Roberts Capital Advisors LLC

Roberts Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,578 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000. NIKE makes up 1.0% of Roberts Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,433,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,270 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,444,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,564,786,000 after purchasing an additional 601,940 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,678,912,000 after purchasing an additional 543,451 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,605,476 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,266,403,000 after purchasing an additional 167,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,307,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,551,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on NIKE from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on NIKE from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $164.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group set a $173.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on NIKE in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.59.

NKE traded down $2.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $119.95. 59,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,665,694. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.46 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.19%.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

