$58.83 Million in Sales Expected for Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) will report $58.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Insmed’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $55.76 million and the highest estimate coming in at $61.62 million. Insmed reported sales of $45.37 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Insmed will report full year sales of $251.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $245.10 million to $258.67 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $342.90 million, with estimates ranging from $324.10 million to $375.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Insmed.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.11. Insmed had a negative net margin of 217.35% and a negative return on equity of 108.20%. The business had revenue of $53.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.89) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on INSM. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Insmed from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Insmed from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,205. Insmed has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $34.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.63.

In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $2,237,580.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Melvin Md Sharoky bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.20 per share, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 262,621 shares in the company, valued at $4,517,081.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Insmed by 115.5% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 106,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 57,325 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Insmed by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 51,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 5,113 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Insmed by 190.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 171,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after buying an additional 112,407 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Insmed during the first quarter worth about $804,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in Insmed by 11.7% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,355 shares during the period.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

