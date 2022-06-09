4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage gene therapy company which develops product candidates using its targeted and evolved adeno-associated viruses vectors. It offers a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focusing on the ophthalmology, cardiology and pulmonology therapeutic areas. 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. is based in Emeryville, California. “

FDMT opened at $7.81 on Monday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $36.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.61.

4D Molecular Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FDMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. On average, analysts predict that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deep Track Capital LP increased its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 28.9% in the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,448,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,017,000 after buying an additional 548,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,130,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,208,000 after buying an additional 42,544 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,489,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,519,000 after buying an additional 229,711 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,290,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,519,000 after buying an additional 7,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,584,000 after acquiring an additional 140,219 shares during the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

