4,826 Shares in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Bought by SFG Wealth Management LLC.

SFG Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 618,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,629,000 after buying an additional 125,195 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 5,015 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $455,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 38,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 7,004 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CIBR traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.42. 8,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,286,214. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.29 and a 200-day moving average of $48.59. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $38.93 and a 52 week high of $56.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

