$480.77 Million in Sales Expected for B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) will announce $480.77 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for B&G Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $476.30 million to $483.00 million. B&G Foods reported sales of $464.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that B&G Foods will report full year sales of $2.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.14 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for B&G Foods.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $532.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.02 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 12.91%. B&G Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BGS shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on B&G Foods from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in B&G Foods by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after buying an additional 14,021 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 107,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 11,333 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in B&G Foods by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 30,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 7,755 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 8.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in B&G Foods by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BGS traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.13. The stock had a trading volume of 39,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,557. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.33. B&G Foods has a twelve month low of $21.05 and a twelve month high of $36.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.59%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 195.88%.

B&G Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on B&G Foods (BGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.