$479.62 Million in Sales Expected for Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) will report sales of $479.62 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Express’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $483.04 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $476.20 million. Express reported sales of $457.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Express will report full year sales of $2.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Express.

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. Express had a net margin of 0.98% and a negative return on equity of 137.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share.

EXPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Small Cap Consu restated a “buy” rating on shares of Express in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Express in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Express from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of EXPR traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.48. The stock had a trading volume of 115,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,447,345. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.26 and its 200 day moving average is $3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.89, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $168.69 million, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.39. Express has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $8.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Express by 368.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,101,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after purchasing an additional 866,733 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Express by 151.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 11,007 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Express by 640.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 222,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 192,730 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Express by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 574,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 15,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,895,000. Institutional investors own 42.73% of the company’s stock.

Express, Inc provides apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its e-commerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 561 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.

