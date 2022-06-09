4,767 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Acquired by SFG Wealth Management LLC.

SFG Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,235,000. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 110,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,747 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,608,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 122,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,455,000 after buying an additional 28,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,233,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,674,000 after buying an additional 40,058 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of SPLV stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $63.71. 187,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,011,387. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.52. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $59.94 and a 1-year high of $69.82.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.