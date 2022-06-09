4,605 Shares in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Bought by Roberts Capital Advisors LLC

Roberts Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,000. Zoetis comprises 1.0% of Roberts Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Account Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $2,715,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZTS. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.88.

Zoetis stock traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $169.85. 17,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,041,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.25. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.67 and a 12 month high of $249.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $175.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.27. The company has a market cap of $79.94 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 29.82%.

In other news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total value of $1,128,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $387,806.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,239,025.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

