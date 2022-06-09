$392.95 Million in Sales Expected for Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) will announce sales of $392.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $391.40 million and the highest is $394.51 million. Dorman Products posted sales of $310.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full-year sales of $1.64 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Dorman Products.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $401.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.84 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share.

DORM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Dorman Products in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded Dorman Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Shares of Dorman Products stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $103.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,352. Dorman Products has a 12 month low of $88.43 and a 12 month high of $122.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.73 and a 200 day moving average of $100.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.69.

In other news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 10,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.83, for a total transaction of $1,027,559.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,682.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Dorman Products by 3.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Dorman Products by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Dorman Products by 0.7% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 16,762 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Dorman Products by 6.2% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in Dorman Products by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,295 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

