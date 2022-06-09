$363.48 Million in Sales Expected for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) to report $363.48 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $373.30 million and the lowest is $357.00 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners posted sales of $331.43 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full year sales of $1.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $342.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.34 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 36.76% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share.

PNFP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.17.

In other news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 8,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $767,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNFP. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 299.0% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNFP traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.68. 259,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,965. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.32. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $73.60 and a 52 week high of $111.31. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.94%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

