$327.93 Million in Sales Expected for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) This Quarter

Analysts expect BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) to report $327.93 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $326.30 million and the highest is $330.46 million. BJ’s Restaurants posted sales of $290.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full year sales of $1.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover BJ’s Restaurants.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $298.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.22 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Stephens dropped their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised BJ’s Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wedbush increased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.08.

In related news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $29,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,597.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BJRI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BJRI traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,048. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.54 million, a P/E ratio of 885.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.57 and a 200-day moving average of $29.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52-week low of $21.76 and a 52-week high of $56.00.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 19, 2022, it operated 213 restaurants in 29 states. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

