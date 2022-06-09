32,119 Shares in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Bought by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Element Solutions by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,691,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,877,000 after buying an additional 679,070 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,214,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,156,000 after purchasing an additional 45,393 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,097,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,973 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,076,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,250,000 after purchasing an additional 879,867 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,431,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,329,000 after purchasing an additional 180,210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Nichelle Maynard-Elliott sold 9,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $207,226.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

ESI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Element Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.91.

Shares of ESI opened at $21.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.37. Element Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $19.29 and a 52 week high of $26.92.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 7.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

