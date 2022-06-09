2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF (BATS:LYFE) Trading Up 1.4%

2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF (BATS:LYFE – Get Rating) shot up 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.87 and last traded at $30.86. 3,276 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $30.44.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.82.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of 2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF (BATS:LYFE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

