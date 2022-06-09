2,984 Shares in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Bought by Roberts Capital Advisors LLC

Roberts Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZM. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM traded down $4.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $111.31. 95,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,885,192. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.36. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $79.03 and a one year high of $406.48. The company has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of -0.67.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.12. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.47, for a total value of $216,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,922,742.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.69, for a total transaction of $251,972.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,822.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,609 shares of company stock valued at $5,375,533. Corporate insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ZM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $157.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.00.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

