29,401 Shares in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Acquired by Rubric Capital Management LP

Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,401 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Sierra Wireless by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 43,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP lifted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 250.5% during the fourth quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 35,997 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 25,726 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,867 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,005 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 4,558 shares during the period. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SWIR traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.52. The stock had a trading volume of 6,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.45. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.44 and a twelve month high of $25.08.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SWIR. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Sierra Wireless from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James set a $18.00 price objective on Sierra Wireless and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.06.

Sierra Wireless Profile (Get Rating)

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

