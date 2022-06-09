26,577 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Purchased by SFG Wealth Management LLC.

SFG Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 1.7% of SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tlwm lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Tlwm now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period.

Shares of SPYG stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $57.12. The stock had a trading volume of 48,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,038,534. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $51.94 and a 1 year high of $73.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.33.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

