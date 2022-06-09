$250.19 Million in Sales Expected for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) will post sales of $250.19 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $250.00 million to $250.57 million. Silicon Laboratories reported sales of $169.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 47.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $999.47 million to $1.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Silicon Laboratories.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $233.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.22 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 266.91% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $208.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silicon Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.00.

In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.45, for a total transaction of $141,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,592,598.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 5,435 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total value of $811,880.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,014,288.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,908 shares of company stock valued at $1,014,631 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLAB. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $1,891,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 8.1% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 139.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after acquiring an additional 13,897 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 2.1% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NZS Capital LLC grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 4.9% in the third quarter. NZS Capital LLC now owns 56,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SLAB traded down $3.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.03. 233,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,501. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.22. Silicon Laboratories has a 52 week low of $124.78 and a 52 week high of $211.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 8.62 and a quick ratio of 8.40.

About Silicon Laboratories (Get Rating)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silicon Laboratories (SLAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.