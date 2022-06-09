2,308 Shares in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Acquired by MD Financial Management Inc.

MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF alerts:

IWX stock opened at $66.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.36. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $62.71 and a 52 week high of $71.88.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.