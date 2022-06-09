225,876 Shares in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NASDAQ:CCTSU) Purchased by Starboard Value LP

Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NASDAQ:CCTSU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 225,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,281,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCTSU. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,538,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 during the fourth quarter valued at about $534,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,010,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 during the fourth quarter valued at about $505,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,110,000.

Get Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 alerts:

CCTSU stock opened at $9.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.05. Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited has a one year low of $8.96 and a one year high of $10.61.

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses pursuing opportunities in technology-based healthcare businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cranbury, New Jersey.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCTSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NASDAQ:CCTSU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.