21,975 Shares in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Purchased by Sinecera Capital LLC

Sinecera Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,000. Vanguard Energy ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Sinecera Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 277,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,512,000 after buying an additional 19,133 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 27,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 7,446 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VDE traded down $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $128.46. 19,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,726,839. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $62.92 and a 52 week high of $130.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.19.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.