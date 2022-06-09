$21.17 Million in Sales Expected for CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) will post sales of $21.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CuriosityStream’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $20.80 million and the highest is $21.36 million. CuriosityStream reported sales of $15.34 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CuriosityStream will report full year sales of $98.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $95.22 million to $100.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $135.96 million, with estimates ranging from $134.62 million to $136.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CuriosityStream.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.55 million. CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 24.66% and a negative net margin of 44.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS.

CURI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research lowered their price target on CuriosityStream from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on CuriosityStream from $23.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on CuriosityStream from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CuriosityStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on CuriosityStream from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CuriosityStream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.38.

NASDAQ:CURI traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.88. 377,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,106. The company has a market capitalization of $99.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.08 and a 200 day moving average of $3.90. CuriosityStream has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $15.94.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CURI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 100.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Signify Wealth boosted its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 59.2% in the first quarter. Signify Wealth now owns 17,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in CuriosityStream during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via the distributor's platform or system; and through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

