-$2.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($2.21) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.43) and the highest is ($1.86). Blueprint Medicines reported earnings per share of ($1.86) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will report full-year earnings of ($8.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.09) to ($7.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($6.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.31) to ($5.24). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Blueprint Medicines.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.01. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 293.97% and a negative return on equity of 35.24%. The company had revenue of $62.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.72) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 190.3% on a year-over-year basis.

BPMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC traded down $5.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.73. The stock had a trading volume of 39,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,016. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 0.97. Blueprint Medicines has a twelve month low of $50.96 and a twelve month high of $117.86.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Percy H. Carter sold 1,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $114,022.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,714,215.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 2,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $133,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,127 shares of company stock valued at $597,712. 3.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 45.8% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 414.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

