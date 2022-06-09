$2.20 EPS Expected for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) to report $2.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Aspen Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.09. Aspen Technology posted earnings of $1.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 43.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Technology will report full year earnings of $5.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $5.72. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.31 to $7.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aspen Technology.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 39.22% and a return on equity of 40.86%. The business had revenue of $187.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Aspen Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AZPN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Saturday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $176.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.71.

In other news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 4,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total transaction of $637,870.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,435.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZPN. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 333.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,174,000 after buying an additional 118,426 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 5.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 78,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,608,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 3,610.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 0.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,303,000. 96.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AZPN traded down $8.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $197.96. 3,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,382. Aspen Technology has a one year low of $122.29 and a one year high of $210.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $173.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.63. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 51.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.25.

Aspen Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aspen Technology (AZPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.