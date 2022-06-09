1MillionNFTs Price Hits $0.28 (1MIL)

1MillionNFTs (1MIL) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. 1MillionNFTs has a market cap of $33,480.51 and $34,218.00 worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1MillionNFTs coin can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000922 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, 1MillionNFTs has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 41.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.58 or 0.00233220 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003302 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $129.89 or 0.00429194 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00030038 BTC.

1MillionNFTs Coin Profile

1MillionNFTs’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000 coins. 1MillionNFTs’ official Twitter account is @1millionnft

1MillionNFTs Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1MillionNFTs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1MillionNFTs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1MillionNFTs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

