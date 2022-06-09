18,650 Shares in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Acquired by Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 18,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKLN. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.20. 79,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,681,896. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $20.61 and a twelve month high of $22.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.72.

