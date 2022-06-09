18,650 Shares in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Acquired by Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 18,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKLN. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000.
Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.20. 79,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,681,896. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $20.61 and a twelve month high of $22.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.72.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN)
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
- Microcap Oil-Dri Corporation Is A Buy For Income Investors
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
- Now’s The Time To Buy MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB)
- Is It Too Late For Energy Stocks?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.